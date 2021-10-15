Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.48% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $971,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $208.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.