Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

