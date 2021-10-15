Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $$78.92 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

