IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

