Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

IRMTF stock remained flat at $$22.01 during midday trading on Friday. Information Services has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

About Information Services

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

