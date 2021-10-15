Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $21,697.20 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.60. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. On average, analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.