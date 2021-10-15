Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells 4,372 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

