Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $93,352.50 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STEP opened at $43.03 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in StepStone Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

