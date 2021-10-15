Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Intuit reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $550.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.32. Intuit has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

