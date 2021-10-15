Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in September

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,451. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

