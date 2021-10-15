Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE OIA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,586. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150,075 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

