Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

VMO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.