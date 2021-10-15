iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading 2.9% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.52. 1,770,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 474,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

