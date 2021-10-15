iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 10,280 Shares

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

STAR opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

