Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 479.1% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.43%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

