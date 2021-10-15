Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $232.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.