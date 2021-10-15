Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.62 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 35.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.