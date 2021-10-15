Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IHI Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IHI in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. IHI had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.36%.
IHI Company Profile
IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.
