Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IHI Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IHI in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.03. IHI has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. IHI had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

