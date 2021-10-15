Jinn Wu Buys 10,000 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.68. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 142.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Athenex by 72.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Athenex by 372,557.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

