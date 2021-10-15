John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 5,700 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,165.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

