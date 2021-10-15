JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $68.22. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,364. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WPP by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.