JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $68.22. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,364. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
