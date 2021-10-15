Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

