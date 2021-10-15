Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.