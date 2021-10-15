Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

