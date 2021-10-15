Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €71.00 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €70.20 ($82.59) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a one year high of €82.70 ($97.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $713.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €72.51 and its 200-day moving average is €74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

