Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

