Kind Ads Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $221,662.95 and $19.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00205282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00092562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.