Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.92 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $132.92 million and $6.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00205428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00128708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003224 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,236,566 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.