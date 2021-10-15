KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. KP Tissue has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

