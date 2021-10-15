Laban E. Lesster Sells 3,430 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 16,876.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.