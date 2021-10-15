Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $51.12 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

