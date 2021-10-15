Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,756 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28,150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,877 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

