Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,942 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12,980.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.84 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

