Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 48,142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 155,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $80.26 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

