Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11,023.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.66 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,650 shares of company stock valued at $644,243 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

