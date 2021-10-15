Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 105.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.