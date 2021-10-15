Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3,380.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

