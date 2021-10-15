Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LRFC opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

