Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,420,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $14,940,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $13,944,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $9,960,000.

LITTU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,854. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

