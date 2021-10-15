Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,859 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

CI stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

