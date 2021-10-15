Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. 254,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

