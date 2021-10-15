Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

