Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,880 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.24% of MoneyGram International worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

