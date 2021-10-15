Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 542 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Camping World worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after buying an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth $20,313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

