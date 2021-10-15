Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,067 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Everi worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Everi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

