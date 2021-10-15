Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,688 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

