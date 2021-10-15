Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

OPTN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $160.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

