MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Sells $54,745.74 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCFT opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

