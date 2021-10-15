Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. Matson has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $240,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.