Maxcoin (MAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $525,854.33 and approximately $42.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.59 or 0.99877227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00316455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00518463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00196994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

