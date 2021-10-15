McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Sells $17,679,451.66 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intel Americas, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

